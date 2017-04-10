In pictures: Yesteryear photos of South Shields from the sky

Noted photographer Freddie Mudditt set high standards for himself when he set out to capture his home town of South Shields on camera.

Former police officer Freddie, who ran a photography business in South Shields for 30 years, clubbed together with other local photographers to hire a plane and snap away at the borough from the sky. These pictures are all believed to have been taken in 1978 and are published with the kind permission of the late photographer's daughter, Julia Northam, who is collating her father's work and can be contacted via her Fietscher Fotos of South Shields and surrounding areas public Facebook group.