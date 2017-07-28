Inquiry launched after vehicle crashes into wall outside medical centre

An investigation is under way after a vehicle smashed into a wall outside a medical centre.

Police were called to Glen Street in Hebburn just after 4pm today after a vehicle crashed into a wall outside Glen Street Primary Care Centre.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said; "The driver of the vehicle suffered no serious injury.

"Inquiries are on-going at this time to determine the cause of the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.