Internet troll warned he faces five years in jail

An internet troll who was jailed for sending abusive Twitter posts and emails has been told he faces five years behind bars if he fails to control his future computer use.

Serial pest John Nimmo, 28, sent shocking messages to Liverpool Wavertree Labour MP Luciana Berger, threatened to blow up a mosque during taunts to an anti-hate group and branded a hard working mum a "paedo".

Nimmo, of of Moreland Road, South Shields, was jailed for 27 months last week for the armchair attacks and has now been made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order which will restrict his internet and computer use for the next five years.

If he breaks any of the strict terms that he must now abide by, he faces being taken back to court and given up to five years behind bars.

Judge Robert Adams said the order was necessary to help prevent any future similar behaviour.

Nimmo is now prevented from possessing computer devices without registering them in his own name, informing police of them and providing them with any serial or sim card numbers.

He must also:

* Not own more than three devices which are capable of accessing the internet - including telephones, tablets and laptops.

* Provide any passwords or access keys to the police if requested.

* Not delete any internet history.

* Cannot refuse permission to the police to inspect any computer devices he owns.

* Not post articles, information or images using a pseudo identity.

* Not communicate with any of the victims in the charges he was jailed for.

Nimmo appeared at the short hearing via video link to HMP Durham and spoke only to confirm his name.

The judge told him: "If you breach any of the terms of this order, you can be punished with a sentence of up to five years."

The court heard last week that Nimmo, who signed himself off from the emails to the MP with "your friend the Nazi", admitted sending threatening communications to her last July.

The sinister, anti Semitic emails contained a picture of a knife with the phrase "you will get it like Jo Cox" - the MP who was murdered in her constituency last year.

In the emails Nimmo claimed that he would "revenge Josh Bonehill-Paine" - who was arrested and jailed in 2015 for inciting racial hatred against Jews.

The threats had caused Ms Berger "great fear and anguish," and she was left very hesitant to be anywhere alone.

Judge Adams sentence led Nimmo to a total of 27 months for his "cowardly" armchair attacks on the MP and other victims.

The judge said the attack on the MP was the most serious of Nimmo's shocking offences and added: "This involved a lady who is not only Jewish but a democratically elected MP."

The judge said the threats to the MP contained "significant echoes" to what happened to Jo Cox, which must have been terrifying.

Nimmo confessed he found it "fun to get reactions from people by abusing them anonymously".

The court heard during a separate series of sickening taunts, Nimmo sent messages to an anti-hate crime organisation threatening to blow up a mosque.

He posted the sickening claims on the website of Faith Matters, a non-profit group that focuses on countering terrorism.

During the outrageous rant, Nimmo warned "death will come to all muslims" and called himself 'holy crusader'.

He admitted two charges of sending grossly offensive messages and two of conveying a threatening message in relation to the communications at an earlier hearing.

Nimmo also admitted a third batch of taunts, this time targeting two Twitter users.

Nimmo branded one woman a "danger to children", used the hashtag #paedo and publicly accused the user of being part of a paedophile ring.

He made anti-Jewish comments against a second victim, a lawyer, over the social networking site and warned him he was "dead meat".

Vic Laffey, defending, said Nimmo, who has aspergers syndrome, led an "isolated" existence and that the Internet allowed him to say what would never be said "face to face".

Mr Laffey said Nimmo requires mental health therapy to deal with his issues.

Serial troll Nimmo has served a previous prison sentence for sending threats to campaigner Caroline Criado Perez, who worked to ensure women featured on British bank notes, which left her in extreme fear.

Southern Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ged Noble, of Northumbria Police, said: "The actions of social media trolls can have a huge effect on the people.

"Trolls may think they cannot be identified for their actions online but as today's case has highlighted, we have the skills and capability to find out who they are and make sure they are arrested."