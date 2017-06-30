Jade from Little Mix channels Game of Thrones' Daenerys with new blonde hairdo

One of South Shields' most famous faces is channeling a rather different look these days.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, who shot to fame in the 2011 series of The X Factor, has gone a bit Game of Thrones with some new blonde locks, courtesy of the group's hairstylist Aaron Carlo.

The Shields lass posted a stunning picture to her Instagram page, likening her appearance to Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

Her comment said: "I am Daenerys Jade Stormborn of House Little Mix, the little Sand Dancer one, Mother of Dragons and mixers, Khaleesi to Jed and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms of South Shields."