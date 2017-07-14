Jail ‘like being on holiday’ – investigation launched over prison Facebook posts by thug who left victim in coma

Prison chiefs are investigating a remorseless thug’s apparent internet claims that life in jail is like being on ‘holiday.’

Kevin Dunn is serving 10 years behind bars after inflicting life-changing brain injuries on South Shields man Mark Morton but appears to have been using a Facebook account from his cell.

Public Facebook posts which appear to be written by prisoner Kevn Dunn.

Mr Morton spent three weeks in a coma after suffering serious brain injuries in the attack.

The brutal incident took place outside the Nisa store, in Whiteleas Way, South Shields, on a busy Saturday afternoon in October 2015.

CCTV of the incident which was played in court, showed Mr Morton being punched off his bike by Dunn as he rode past the shops.

Dunn than kicked, punched and stamped on his victim with such ferocity that terrified witnesses thought he would not survive the assault.

Public Facebook posts which appear to be written by prisoner Kevn Dunn.

The 34-year-old victim underwent emergency surgery for a bleed on the brain and is now unable to live independently.

But less than two years into his sentence a Facebook page emerged which says Dunn is enjoying prison life, comparing it to like being in holiday.

A status - which appears to be posted by the prisoner who is being held at Dovegate Prison in Staffordshire - says: “Almost two years done of this holiday, three more to go, time flies when you are having fun.”

The post seems to allude to the fact the Dunn believes he will be released from prison after serving half of his sentence. A second post says: “Going to jump on me perch chill and watch the soaps, the joys of being a naughty boy. HMP.”

Mark Morton spent three weeks in a coma after suffering serious brain injuries in a savage assault.

Dunn, of no fixed address, had been given a suspended sentence for driving offences just nine days before the attack.

He had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has previous convictions for violence.

Mr Recorder Richard Woolfall sentenced him to 10 years and 38 weeks behind bars. Sarah Tiffin, deputy director at HMP Dovegate, said they are investigating the alleged incident and stressed that social media activity is not allowed.

She said: “Prisoners are not allowed to use social media under any circumstances and we have a zero tolerance approach to anyone who does so.

“We have taken immediate action to investigate this alleged incident and if it is proven to be true we will not hesitate to take all necessary steps to prevent a reoccurrence and if appropriate prosecute any individuals involved.”

No-one from Mr Morteon’s family was avaiulable for comment.