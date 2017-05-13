Jammed level crossing causes bus diversions on South Tyneside

Bus services are being diverted due to problems with a South Tyneside level crossing.

Go North East has Tweeted to say services are being diverted because the Boldon Lane crossing is stuck in the 'down' position.

Services 5 and 50A are diverted via Tileshed Lane and Cleadon in both directions.

Reader Charlie Scott said it appeared a bus may have struck the crossing: "It looked like the X34 was stuck there so they may have possibly hit the crossing," she said.

"The police are blocking the road from the other side but the bus still seems to be stuck there."