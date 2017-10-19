Jane Austen the Musical to be performed in South Shields

A new musical exploring the life and loves of Jane Austen is coming to South Tyneside as part of a UK tour.

Jane Austen the Musical has played to sell-out audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Jane Austen Festival in Bath and the York New Musical Festival.

It has now embarked on a full UK tour, which stops off at The Customs House, South Shields, tomorrow (Fri) at 7.45pm.

Award-winning playwright and BBC Radio 2 Golden Oldie nominee, Rob Winlow, says he is delighted to present the full version of his new musical adaptation of the her life.

He said: “Austen the Musical explores her struggle to have her work published in a male-dominated environment, her failed romances and her vow to reject a woman’s conventional lifestyle in Georgian England.

“It tells the story of her transition from a country parson’s daughter to one of the most widely read writers in English literature, featuring stunning songs with moments of joy, despair and heart-wrenching sadness.”

Rob wrote his first musical at 16 and has been writing and performing ever since, co-founding the York New Musical Festival in 2013.

This tour will be the last chance for audiences to catch Austen the Musical before it heads out on a US tour next year.

Austen was an English novelist known primarily for six major novels, including Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Persuasion, which commented upon the British landed gentry at the end of the 18 th century.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of her death, at 41, which has been commemorated with the inclusion of her image on the new £10 note.

Tickets are £16. Call The Customs House box office on (0191) 454 1234 or book online at www.customshouse.co.uk.