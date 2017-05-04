Jarrow beauty clinic helps patients deal with psychological scars

The future is looking good for Michelle Moore – and her clients.

Michelle opened the Skin Rejuvenation Centre, in Jarrow’s Clervaux Exchange, earlier this year, specialising in the latest collagen induction therapy.

The Clervaux Exhange

As well as helping patients combat the signs of ageing, she has also been working with people suffering scarring with the after-effects of conditions such as acne and chicken pox, as well as surgical scars, pigmentation problems, stretch marks and sun damage.

Collagen induction therapy and micro-needling is a minimally-invasive skin rejuvenation treatment, which works without lasers, harsh chemicals, Botox or dermal fillers.

It is extensively used in anti-ageing therapy but can also be suitable for treating scarring caused by a wide range of other conditions and physical procedures such as surgery.

Michelle has worked with patients from across the North East and says helping people to increase their self-confidence is one of her favourite aspects of the job.

While Collagen Induction Therapy can be, and is, used for those wanting to combat signs of ageing, it’s proving hugely successful for those suffering from low self-esteem and depression arising from scarring. Michelle Moore

Reducing physical scarring could also offer mental health benefits and help patients cope with the stress of their condition, she said.

“While collagen induction therapy can be, and is, used for those wanting to combat signs of ageing, it’s proving hugely successful for those suffering from low self-esteem and depression arising from scarring.

“We treat patients who have developed scarring after surgery for cancer and patients who have scars as a result of thyroid removal,” said Michelle.

“We also treat burn victims and women with extensive stretch marks, either from pregnancy or genetics.

“It helps get their confidence back and improves their mental well-being.

“You can see before and after pictures on our website.”

New mum Jen Peacock turned to Michelle for help after the arrival of her baby.

“I was treated for stretch marks on my thighs and stomach which appeared during pregnancy.

“I had an amazing experience following a very informative and helpful consultation,” she said.

“I can see and feel the difference in my skins tone and texture already. I am looking forward to seeing more results as the weeks progress.”