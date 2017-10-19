Jarrow care home hosts tea party as birthday girl Maisie hits 100

It was celebrations all round at a South Tyneside care home as a resident marked her 100th birthday.

Maisie Spoor has become the borough’s latest centenarian.

It was very much Maisie’s day Judith Hemmingfield

The 100-year-old, who is a resident of Roseway House, marked the occasion yesterday with a tea party hosted by staff at the home.

It was attended by her family, with a special visit by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion and Mary French.

Judith Hemmingfield, at Roseway House, said: “Maisie is quite a quiet person who doesn’t like a lot of fuss, which is why we held a tea party for her and her family.

“The Mayor and Mayoress attended and spent time with Maisie before visiting the other residents.

“It was very much Maisie’s day but it was nice the other residents were involved too.”

Maisie attended Croft Terrace School, in Jarrow, until she was 14 before going into domestic service.

Her first post was in Sussex, which was the first time she had left Jarrow – the town where she grew up.

She continued her service in Gosforth and Richmond, and during the war worked in the bomb factory in Hebburn.

It was at this time she met Roger Spoor, who she went on to marry at Jarrow Baptist Church.

The couple lived in Edinburgh Road for 63 years before Maisie, who enjoys whist and bingo, moved into Roseway House, in Wear Street, Jarrow, last year.

Up until she retired at 60, she was a school cleaner at a school based in Glasgow Road, Jarrow.

The couple had one daughter, Iris, two grandchildren and five great grand-children.