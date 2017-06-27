Jarrow church team to welcome new member after ordination

Another voice is to be added to a town’s ministry team as it welcomes a new priest to its ranks.

Jonathan Lloyd is to be ordained at Durham Cathedral by the Bishop of Durham, The Right Reverend Paul Butler, on Saturday and will join the Jarrow Team Ministry.

Lots of things brought me to ministry. Jonny Lloyd

He will be one of eight new priests and nine deacons to join the Diocese of Durham.

Jonathan - or Jonny as he is known - went to university in the city to study philosophy and psychology, during which time he spent a lot of time in the cathedral as a choral scholar.

Having then trained as teachers, he and wife Emily moved around the world, including stints in Hertford and Hong Kong, during which period he was also discerning a vocation to ordained ministry in the Church of England with the Diocese of Durham.

The 29-year-old said: “Lots of things brought me to ministry.

“Perhaps most important was that I had almost daily exposure to the Anglican choral tradition as a chorister and then choral scholar from the ages of about seven to 22, so I suspect something rubbed off along the way.

“Having been more or less engaged in my faith as a teen, when I got to university I started increasingly to appreciate the richness of the Christian faith for itself, and was fortunate in that I received some fantastic pastoral care by people who took the idea of my having a vocation seriously and encouraged it.”

The Jarrow team works covers the the parish made up of St Peter’s, St John the Baptist, and St Paul’s, which was home to the Venerable Bede and forms part of the Wearmouth-Jarrow twin monastery.