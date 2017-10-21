Jarrow couple to host fundraiser for teen living with rare genetic disorder

A kind-hearted taxi driver and his partner who were touched by the plight of a brave teenager who is battling a rare genetic disorder are hoping to help make his life a little easier.

Dylan Marshall was born with Larsens Syndrome and, at just 14 months old, had to undergo the first of many life-saving operations which saw him fitted with a feeding tube and tracheostomy.

Throughout all the operations and treatments Dylan has always had a smile on his face and we just wanted to help. Darren Murphy

Now, aged 13, wheelchair dependent Dylan still has to battle each day with the condition, which affects the development of bones throughout the body.

His plight touched the hearts of South Tyneside couple Darren Murphy and Cheryl Mitchell, who have known Dylan, from Newcastle, since he was a youngster.

His family are aiming to raise in the region of £20,000 to help cover the cost of adaptations to help make the teenager’s life easier – including having a lift installed in their home and other equipment, as well as cover ongoing intense physiotherapy costs.

Mr Murphy, said: “My partner works with Dylan’s dad and he mentioned what they needed to have carried out in their home and the costs of the work.

“I am always raising money for charity so decided this would be a good cause to raise money for. Throughout all the operations and treatments Dylan has always had a smile on his face, and we just wanted to help.”

A fundraising event will be held at The Neon in Nairn Street on November 19 from 1pm until 4pm. Entry is £1.

The afternoon aims to be packed with fun and games provided by DP entertainment, a bouncy castle from bounce mania, facepainting, bingo and more. Refreshments will also be available.

His dad David Marshall said: “We are overwhelmed with all the support and effort that has gone into arranging the fund raising event.

“We are surprised with the generosity from people that haven’t even met Dylan. The money that has and will be raised will go along way to achieving our dream of making Dylan’s life easier and hopefully help him get better soon.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.”