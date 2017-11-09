Jarrow delivery driver to conquer fear of heights with charity skydive

A daring delivery driver is set to take on his first-ever skydive to raise money for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Tony Berry, from Jarrow, is hoping to conquer his fear of heights for a good cause when he takes on the tandem jump in aid of St Clare’s Hospice.

The 51-year-old will complete the challenge on Sunday, November 19, at Shotton Airfield, to raise around £500 for the Jarrow hospice.

The independent charity provides palliative care for people south of the Tyne.

He said: “It is the first time I have done anything like it.

“I just thought it was something totally different - I completed the highest zip wire in Europe in Snowdonia recently as I am scared of heights and wanted to do something to stop being scared of them.

“I want to conquer my fear, even though this challenge will be a lot harder.

“My partner’s mother was cared for by the hospice and they did a great job, so I wanted to raise as much as possible for them.”

The challenge will see Mr Berry jump from a plane at 12,500 feet, travelling around 100 miles an hour.

He added: “I am a bit nervous because I am scared of heights but I have got my heart set on it.

“I think it will be like the zip wire which was so high up that I didn’t feel like I was moving, I just felt like I was floating.”

To sponsor Mr Berry please visit his Just Giving Page: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=TonyBerry5&faId=890147&isTeam=false