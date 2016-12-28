Jarrow dental student into national competition final

The heat is rising in a national dental skills competition for one entrant from Jarrow.

Jordan Heron has won the regional heat in the event run by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

The competition, sponsored by Dentsply Sirona, sees final year dental students from across Britain demonstrate their skills in a series of challenges.

The competition begins with 16 rounds, one at each UK dental school, during which the students are asked to undertake complex work on a mouth mould, which is then anonymously submitted to the assessors who announce the winner a nail-biting 60 minutes later.

Jordan, 22, said: “I was delighted to be told that I had made it to the final in Edinburgh.

“It is a very prestigious competition and I feel very privileged to even be taking part yet alone being given the chance to represent my university on a national level.

“The regional heat was very challenging. The added pressure of having to perform a complicated procedure within a judged competition made this even more difficult, however, it was a great way to test out my clinical skills.”

Along with a certificate and trophy, Jordan was awarded a travel and accommodation package to compete in the Grand Final in Edinburgh on March 30, 2017.

He will be one of the top 16 finalists, from across the UK and will undertake a broad range of clinical procedures before determining who will be crowned the overall Apprentice Dentist winner.

“The dental skills competition really captures the students’ enthusiasm and drive and challenges them on a range of key clinical skills; competing against the best students in the country is a significant challenge,” said Brian Nattress, a member of Dental Council at the College and a Consultant Restorative Dentist in Leeds.

“Following last year’s successful Dental Skills Competition, we are honoured and delighted to continue our partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh to celebrate the talented dental clinicians of tomorrow,” said Gerry Campbell, VP and general manager UK, Dentsply Sirona,

“Through our continued commitment to providing innovative solutions for better, faster, safer dentistry and our expansive education programme, it is our desire and privilege to support dental professionals throughout their career.

“This competition promises to bring the very best out of senior students and we are very excited to be a part of such a prestigious event.