Jarrow March man to release new book

Broadcaster and author Stuart Maconie is set to release his latest book this month which follows his journey in the footsteps of the Jarrow Crusaders.

The book - called Long Road from Jarrow - marks the 80th anniversary of The Jarrow Crusade – a march in the autumn of 1936 by 200 men from Jarrow to London to protest against mass unemployment and extreme poverty in the town.

The Jarrow March.

Eighty years on in post-Brexit England, Stuart tells of retracing the footsteps of the crusade, to tell an insightful, account of modern Britain.

The bestselling writer kicked off his march in Christ Church in Jarrow on October 5 - the anniversary of the day the crusade began in 1936.

Before setting off, he came to the Jarrow March fun day at Monkton Stadium and stayed in the area for five days where he visited South Shields Museum and other areas relating to the march.

The book follows his journey down the east of the country taking in Leeds, Sheffield and London, as well industrial hamlets and suburbia of Ferryhill, Barnsley, Bedford and Edgware.

The front cover of Stuart Maconie's book, Long Road from Jarrow.

Although Stuart did not walk all of the way, his expedition saw him cover 300 miles down the length of the country over three and half weeks.

In his final blog post he said: “I walked from the top to the bottom and into the heart of England.

“I learned about England now, about England then, and about England’s long shadows of history and people.”

Stuart, who presents radio shows on BBC 6Music, has previously penned books including Pies and Prejudice: In Search of the North, the autobiographical Cider with Roadies and The People’s Songs, a history of Britain through its music during the last seven decades.

His publisher Ebury Press said: “Weaving together a collective story of modern England and its people – from the young political campaigner at a Jeremy Corbyn rally in Jarrow, to anti-austerity weekends in Darlington, and a Barnsley cabbies’ history of the Miners’ Strike, Stuart highlights the natural contradictions; the poverty and affluence, natural beauty and urban blight, revival and decline – that lie at the heart of modern Britain.”

His latest book is published by Ebury Press and will hit stores on Thursday, July 20.

Stuart’s blog can be read at https://maconiejarrow.wordpress.com/

The hardback book is £16.99 or on Kindle for £9.99.