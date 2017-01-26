Jarrow Market to return after trial success

Jarrow Market is set to become permanent after a successful trial run.

Organiser Carol Jakeman-Flounders said she is “over the moon” to be given the go-ahead to bring the fortnightly Sunday market back to the town.

People visit the first Jarrow Market.

The idea was first made a reality in October after months of discussions with the Viking Centre shopping precinct management.

Now, thanks to its success and keen interest from traders, it has been confirmed the market is on its way back.

Traders will once again set up their stalls within the Viking Centre, with the next market to take place on Sunday, February 26, from 10am.

Carol said: “We have had so much support for the market and have almost 12,000 followers on our page.

“During the trial run, people travelled from all over the North East - some of them had never even set foot in Jarrow.

“We have traders saying it has helped to make a huge difference to their income.

“We have room for 85 stalls within the centre. The lowest number we had during the trial was 60, so there was still a lot for people to come to Jarrow for.

“The feedback also found shops in the centre also see an increase in trade, with some having to put extra staff on to keep up with demand.

“Everyone has been behind the idea and people have also commented on the atmosphere.

“I’ve had so many messages from people saying it has really helped put Jarrow back on the map.”

A number of traders have already confirmed their places at the forthcoming market with more becoming interested by the day.

Entertainment has also been lined up for the market days.

Traders who would like a stall can contact Carol via the Facebook page Jarrow Market Support.