Jarrow MP signs book of commitment ahead of Holocaust memorial day

Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn has pledged his commitment to honour those who lost their lives in one of the world’s biggest atrocities.

The politician is one of a number of people who have signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

On Friday, thousands will come together to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau – the site of the largest mass murder in history.

By signing the book, the MP has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and to honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust. It is also a tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors, who work tirelessly to educate young people.

This year’s theme for the commemorations is ‘How can life go on?’

Mr Hepburn said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from the Jarrow Constituency and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

“I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.”

In the lead-up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of events will take place across the country – including a memorial service in South Tyneside. .

People from across the borough will be invited to pay their own tributes to the victims of the Holocaust and to the victims of the atrocities since.