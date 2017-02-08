Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn heaps praise on community charity

The work of a community charity in South Tyneside has been praised by an MP.

Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn called in at the Community Corner store in Edinburgh Road, to see the work the group carry out in the borough and beyond.

Mr Hepburn met the group’s founders – mother and daughter team Lynne Davis and Cheryl McDonald – as well as members of their dedicated team of volunteers.

The pair run the shop – selling donated goods to raise cash for good causes and then buying equipment needed by schools, community groups and organisations.

During the visit, Mr Hepburn learnt about Community Corner’s latest fundraising initiatives.

Stephen Hepburn MP said: “I was delighted to visit Community Corner in Jarrow to see the important and valuable work they are doing within the local community.

“I thoroughly enjoyed talking with the staff and volunteers about the ways in which they are working to support the community, and I look forward to seeing Community Corner continue to grow.” The group was set up in September 2013 to help South Shields youngster Charlie Cookson.

After the two-year-old died in October 2013, Cheryl and Lynne continued to raise money for the Charlie Cookson Foundation, and over the past few years Lynn and Cheryl have continued to help even more individuals and groups.

The group then became a community interest company as it expanded its operation and opening the shop in early 2015

The Community Corner shop is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays from 9am to 4pm.