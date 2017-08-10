Jarrow MS group has funds boosted by choir

A South Tyneside choir has hit all the right notes when it comes to helping a charity supporting people with Multiple Sclerosis.

Voices Together has delivered a cheque for £500 to the MS group that meets each week at the Phaab Club in Jarrow.

The group provides a support network for those diagnosed with the condition and their carers with coffee mornings and trips out.

The cash, raised through perfromances by the choir, will be used to continue to provide activities for those who attend the group.

Maureen Hope, secretary of Voice Together said: “The enjoyment of singing a wide variety of music is further enhanced by our objective of raising money for charitable causes, which so far has raised over £45,000.

“We are pleased to present £500 to the MS group to be used for the comfort of its members.”

Kevin Carter, whose wife Julie attends the group said: “Voices Together has raised quite a lot of money in the past which has been donated to big causes.

“But this time they have decided they would like the money to be donated to a local cause.

“It will be used to help us to continue the support we offer to people who have MS and their carers.

“We meet every week, sit, chat about anything and everything and some people have realised there are benefits out there that they are entitled to.”

Voices Together are currently looking for new recruits, in particularly tenors and basses.

For details visit www.voicestogether.co.uk

*The MS group meets Wednesdays at 10am til noon at the Phaab Club, Jarrow.