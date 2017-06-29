Jarrow pupils take on Race For Life obstacle course

Pupils at a school in South Tyneside took part in a circuit-themed Race For Life event to raise money for charity.

The youngsters from Epinay School, in Prince Consort Road, Jarrow, completed a circuit obstacle course in the school hall in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Pupils at Epinay School take part in a Race for Life event. Picture: TOM BANKS

The whole-school effort was led by PE teacher - and the borough’s annual Relay for Life organiser, Ann Walsh, who decided the circuit course was the best way around the bad weather.

The afternoon saw each group spend around 10 minutes on the course trying to complets it as many times as possible.

Last year Mrs Walsh celebrated a decade campaigning in the fight against cancer.

She was recognised with a British Empire medal for her inspiring fundraising work for Cancer Research UK through organising the annual Relay for Life event in Jarrow.

Mrs Walsh, who is head of PE at the school, said she was pleased with the success of the day.

She said: “The Race For Life event was meant to be a one mile run around the field but it rained, so we decided to do something else.

“We created a circuit obstacle course and the whole school came down in different year groups to take part,

“Our Young Sport Leaders in Year 10 organised it as part of their GCSE qualification where they have to organise an activity.

“Everybody took part and enjoyed it.”

Each student who took part in the course, made up of star jumps and forward rolls, made a donation to the charity and money is still being collected from sponsorship.

Mrs Walsh added: “We also had the Cancer Research local fundraising manager for the North East and Yorkshire, Rachel Speight-McGregor, come along in a big shoe to support us.

“The kids had the chance to try the shoe on.

“I was pleased with how it went, the kids enjoyed it and we managed to raise some money which all helps Cancer Research UK.”

This year’s Relay for Life takes place at Monkston Stadium, Jarrow, on July 15 and 16.

For information on how to enter a team, go to Relay for Life-Cancer Research UK-Jarrow on Facebook.

