Jarrow pupils take part in mass fundraising Zumbathon to boost cancer fight funds

A teenager who has battled her way back to health from a brain tumour as a youngster led the way at a fundraising Zumbathon.

Lily Slater was diagnosed with medullblastoma - a type of brain cancer - at the age of just three.

Now a teenager at Epinay Business and Enterprise School, the 13-year-old joined classmates to take part in a Zumbathon raising funds for Cancer Research’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign.

The event was held at the school in Clervaux Terrace in Jarrow and involved pupils from the age of four to 18.

Parents were also invited to join in the fun at an afternoon session led by Rachel Speight-McGregor - regional fundraising manager for the North East.

School teacher Ann Walsh said: “Rachel came up from York to take the session. All the classes were involved throughout the day, then the whole school came together in the afternoon for a mass Zumba session.

“All the children paid 50p to wear black or orange which are the Stand Up to Cancer colours.

“They all really got involved event, even the ones who were a bit shy, everyone joined in.

“It was nice to have Lily taking part wearing her survivor’s t-shirt. It made what we were doing and the reasons why we were doing it even more real.

“It had a really nice atmosphere to it all. We invited the parents along to watch and some even joined in.

“It’s the first time we have held a Zumbathon but everyone enjoyed themselves. It’s something we are talking about holding next year.”

Stand Up To Cancer is an annual fundraising campaign that brings the UK together to fund life-saving cancer research.

