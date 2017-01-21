Jarrow radio station now has a new home

A community radio station is celebrating finding a new home after being forced to mov when its previous base closed down.

HIVE radio operated from Bede’s World in Jarrow but, after the museum went into administration in February, the crew were left homeless.

Determined to carry on, Diane Gray took over the running of the station from home and it was set up as a social enterprise Community Arts Project with the help of collegaue Ben Hudson.

It wasn’t until a chance conversation between fellow radio colleague Keith Hemmer and Low Simonside Community Centre that they eventually found a place they could call their own.

Mrs Gray, who has been with the radio station since it was launched, said: “Keith visited Low Simonside CA to see if there was anything we could do with them in the way of projects.

“While he was there, the centre manager mentioned they had a store room which wasn’t being used and asked if we would like to base ourselves there.”

The room was re-decorated and has now become the new base of HIVE radio - complete with a studio set up.

Mrs Gray added: “Everything is going really well, we have been working on quite a few radio projects including the Cultural Spring. We are also doing some work with Big Local and are looking to start up audio drama workshops in the future.”

The radio station, which is online, broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A call has now gone out for volunteers interested in radio whether as a broadcaster or a producer.

Those interested will be given training on how to record, edit and produce their own radio programmes and features.

Mrs Gray added: “We are all looking forward to the future. It really is a local radio station, done by local people for local people.

“I’d also like to thank Low Simonside Community Centre and OpenZone at The Word for the donation of studio equipment.”

Anyone interested in volunteering visit www.capne.org or through facebook pages Hive Radio and Community Arts Project NE.