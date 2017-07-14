Jarrow’s history is back in the spotlight in new book

The wait is over for a South Tyneside photographer and historian as his new book is released to the public for sale.

Paul Perry has again used his expertise to capture the history of Jarrow in his latest book published by Amberley - Jarrow from Old photos. It is the father-of-two from Jarrow’s 18th historical book and features images from his own collection.

He said: “I have written about 20 books on the region and about 14 books on Jarrow since 1990.

“I really thought they had run out of steam, but publishers are still contacting me and asking me to delve into the picture I have to create books.

“It normally takes me around six-seven months to complete a book, but this one was completed from start to finish in six weeks.

“It is quite flattering when they keep asking you to write about the history of the town and it’s great to know people around the world are reading them.”

Clyde Street 1960

The book contains a mixtures of images, complete with the history behind the picture, from the social side of the town as well as its industry.

A forward for the book has been written by Jarrow and Hebburn MP Stephen Hepburn.

Mr Perry, from Raby Gardens, Jarrow, has been collecting old photographs since 1966 and has a collection of thousands of images.

The book spans 100 years from 1880 to 7980 and is available to buy now is available from Waterstones, Jarrow library and all other book stores spans.

Jarrow Ferry landing 1921

People can also purchase them direct from Mr Perry by calling 07881 747 507; 0191 422 1131 or emailing paulperry64@hotmail.com

More information is also available by visiting jarrowonline.co.uk