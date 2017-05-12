Jarrow School gifted life-saving device

A Jarrow school has been given a life-saving piece of equipment thanks to a donation from a community fundraising group in the borough.

St Mary’s RC Primary School now has its own heart defibrillator after receiving £400 in funding from The Hebburn Iona Fireside Session.

Pupils at the school have been taught during PSHE sessions that the defibrillator is a device that is used to shock a person in cardiac arrest and will also learn about the heart and circulatory system during science lessons.

Recent research has shown someone who is administered a shock within eight minutes of a cardiac arrest has a much improved chance of survival than someone who is not.

Staff, governors, parents and carers from St Mary’s School are now all being invited to attend a training session on how to use the device.

Headteacher Marie Graham says she is delighted with the donation.

She said: “We’re extremely grateful to Tricia Vickers from the group for her help in providing the school with this potentially life-saving equipment.

“She approached one of our school governors and asked if there was anything the school needed.

“It is something that we have wanted for a while. St John’s Ambulance will be coming in to do some first aid training that is open to parens, governors and staff, as well as members from the Fireside Group.”

She added: “Just as we ensure our school is a great place for our pupils to learn and be safe, it is equally important we ensure children, staff and visitors are cared for in the rare event that they suffer a cardiac arrest.”