Jarrow set to enjoy festival as full programme of events is announced

Jarrow is set to enjoy a festival of fun for all the family later this month.

The Jarrow Festival is taking place between Friday, May 26 and Sunday, June 4, with a variety of events taking place.

It will include art and history exhibitions, craft sessions, music, children’s activities, guided tours of St Paul’s Church, afternoon tea dances and sports activities.

The Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Moira Smith, launched the festival with organisers at Jarrow Hall.

She said: “The Jarrow Festival is a highlight in the town calendar and a brilliant way of bringing local people together. It’s a true community celebration of art, culture, education and sport for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.

“The activities and entertainment usually attract people of all ages and this year will be no different with something to suit the whole family. This year also celebrates all the wonderful charitable and volunteer organisations and the local volunteers we have in South Tyneside. We hope that people will come along and join in the fun.

“We also hope that the weather will be on our side so visitors can enjoy all that the Jarrow Festival has to offer.”

The activities will take place at venues across the town, including Jarrow Hall, Jarrow Hub, the library, community associations, the Viking Centre and churches.

A free family fun day is one of the attractions of the festival, and will take place at Hedworthfield Community Association on Saturday, May 27.

Live music and entertainment, as well as an arts, crafts and artisan food fayre, will be enjoyed the following day at the Jarrow Festival Community and Charity Fayre, taking place at Drewett’s Park, Church Bank.

They are just some of the events which will be held, while the festival will end on Sunday, June 4 with the free Jarrow Festival Finale Fun Day at Perth Green Community Association.