Jarrow shopping centre gears up for free childrens’ fun

Have your say

Parent visiting a busy shopping centre in South Tyneside can take advantage of some free children’s entertainment.

The Viking Shopping Centre, in Jarrow, is running a free Terrific Thursdays programme of entertainment covers magic, monsters, puppets, circus skills and crafts – all of which involve youngsters being invited to join in the activity!

Yesterday, Magic Andrew was the star of the show.

Next Thursday children will be transported back to prehistoric times when a 16ft Triceratops roams the centre at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

At 12.30pm and 2.30pm Triceratops really shows what he is made of at two special Dino Displays.

On Thursday, August 17 will see shows featuring scenes of frantic sausage eating, a policeman and a baby as Professor Brian Llewellyn brings

Punch and Judy to life in traditional puppet shows at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm and 3.00pm.

Face artist Marilyn will also be on hand with free face painting.

For children who always had a hankering from the Big Top, Back Street Circus will introduce wannabe performers a taste of life in the big ring with circus skills workshops at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm and 3.00pm.

A spokesman for the centre said: “It is planned that our ‘Terrific Thursdays’ will be a permanent fixture in the shopping centre’s calendar and look forward to seeing our young visitors return on Thursdays every school half term and holiday to enjoy the free

entertainment.”

The children’s entertainments are not supervised playschemes and parents and guardians are invited to stay with their children.