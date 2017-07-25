Jarrow singer organises event in aid of heart unit that saved her life

A teenage singer is taking to the stage to raise funds for a hospital unit which saved her life.

Sasha France underwent two major heart operations as a baby at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Sasha France being treated at the Frreman Hospital

The 14-year-old from Jarrow - with the support of her family and family friend Carol Gibson - are pulling together an event to raise funds for the hospital’s Children’s Heart Unit Foundation (CHUF).

The event which will feature stalls and performances by a range of singers from across the region will take place on Sunday at Hedworthfield Community Centre, in Cornhill, Jarrow.

Her dad David said: “Sasha was only 11 days old when she needed immediate surgery after her heart started to fail. She was suffering from a hole in her heart and a coarctation of the aorta .

“She was tube fed for weeks as she was too small and weak for the second surgery, but her heart failed again and they had to do it. The surgery was a success.

“Sasha always was smiley and happy and positive and always singing from a young age even having a round of applause from a plane as we landed and she sang “you are my sunshine” the song I always sang to her as a baby when she was sick.”

Sasha, who has performed in the final of singing contest TeenStar, has continued her love for singing and along with her brother David will take to the stage to perform to the crowds.

The siblings already busk on a regular basis to raise cash for the charity.

Carol Gibson said: “When we had the stalls in the Viking Centre Sasha used to come down and sing.

“She mentioned she wanted to organise a charity event so we decided to get some of the stall holders together to help her to put on an event on at Hedworthfield CA.

“It’s something I wanted to do, to give something back for all the support Sasha and her family have given me.”

A number of singers from across the region will also be hitting the stage including Metro Radio’s Big Audition winner Danielle Brown 19, Luke Oz Granlund, a singer and guitarist from South Shields, Sophie Leigh Ash, 19 from Whitley bay, an X-factor bootcamp finalist last year and Rebekah Grace, 15, from South Shields has been competing in singing competitions such as Open Mic, Talent Fest UK and Teenstar for 4 years.

Children’s entertainment, raffle, fair and stalls will also be available to visitors on the day.

Gates open 11am until 3pm.