Jarrow Town Hall will open its doors during heritage event

Visitors will be able to have a peek inside a South Tyneside town hall as part of a heritage event.

Jarrow Town Hall will be throwing open its doors as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days.

The Grange Road venue is is remembered as the place where the Jarrow marchers set off on their 3000 mile journey to London in October 1936.

People are invited to join a free tour of the building led by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Alan Smith, on Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The Town Hall is home to an exhibition of unique memorabilia and artifacts relating to the Jarrow Crusade, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

The Mayor said: “Jarrow Town Hall has a deserved place in history as it was the starting point for the famous Jarrow Crusade and is sure to attract history buffs from far and wide.

“Many people are familiar with Jarrow Town Hall but may be unaware of its rich treasure trove of local historical artifacts including its dedicated exhibition about the famous Jarrow Crusade.

“This is a great chance to take advantage of a behind the scenes tour of a building that plays a vital role within the local community.

“Whether people are into history, architecture or culture Heritage Open Days offers them a unique opportunity to explore and discover for themselves the fantastic heritage we have here in South Tyneside”

Those interested in the 80th Anniversary of the Jarrow Crusade can find out more about Ellen Wilkinson who is known for leading the Jarrow Crusade, as well as being Minister of Education in the Attlee government of 1945, at a talk by Dr Matt Perry, a Reader in Labour History at Newcastle University, at South Shields Museum on Friday 9 September, from 11am to 12noon.

The Jarrow Town Hall tour and talk at South Shields Museum are just two of the many events and activities taking place as part of Heritage Open Days – a major national event celebrating England’s fantastic architecture and culture – which gives people the unique opportunity to discover and enjoy architectural treasures that bring history to life.

This year South Tyneside has a wide variety of fascinating events, activities, tours and walks taking place at 30 local venues as part of the annual four-day event, which runs from Thursday 8 September to Sunday 11 September.

For full listings, specific opening times or booking information for events in South Tyneside, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/hod. Copies of the Heritage Open Days booklet are also available at local libraries and the Visitor Information Centre at Haven Point, South Shields.