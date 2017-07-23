Jedward hail South Shields crowd as X Factor stars entertain over 12,000 fans at Bents Park

Have your say

South Shields had the X Factor as a number of stars from the hit ITV show entertained over 12,000 music fans today.

Louisa Johnson, Jedward, Matt Terry and 5 After Midnight were among the performers in the third of the South Tyneside Festival summer concerts at Bents Park.

Jedward produced an energetic performance at Bents Park.

Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Jamie Lee Harrison also took to the stage, as did Irish band Taken and drumming act Drum Young.

Torrential rain in the latter part of the concert failed to dampen the spirits of the big crowd, who sung along to their favourite songs.

Irish double act Jedward, made up of twins John and Edward Grimes, said they were inspired by the fans at Bents Park.

John said: “South Shields is such a great place.

“We felt very uplifted being here, and the energy of the people brightened our day.

“The great thing was that everyone was there enjoying themselves with their family and friends, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Edward said: “We love South Shields and the North East, and it was great to be here.

“It’s always really fun coming back here, because the fans are so loyal and give it loads.”

Louisa Johnson headlined the concert.

South Tyneside Council hailed the concert as a huge success – despite the weather.

Tania Robinson, head of marketing and communications at the council, said: “The concert was absolutely great, apart from the weather.

“The crowd was fantastic and it was a great line-up, so we’re sure that everyone had a wonderful time. We’d have liked it to have been sunny, but all of the performers were wonderful and kept the crowd of about 12,000 entertained, despite the weather.”

The fourth and final summer concert at Bents Park will take place next Sunday, with Sister Sledge headlining the show.

John Grimes, of Jedward, hurdled the barriers and entered the crowd during the latter stages of their performance.

The likes of Busted and KT Tunstall have taken to the stage in South Shields over recent weeks.

Over 12,000 music fans were at Bents Park.

X Factor winner Matt Terry was among those to perform.

5 After Midnight were given a great reception by the crowd.

Crowds flocked to Bents Park for the third summer concert.

Former Britain's Got Talent contestant Jamie Lee Harrison took to the stage.

Irish band Taken also performed.