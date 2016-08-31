Jet2.com recruiting 90 pilots, cabin crew and engineers in the North East

An no-frills airline is seeking scores of staff in the North East as part of a massive recruitment drive.

Jet2.com has announced almost 1,000 jobs, including 90 at Newcastle International Airport.

The budget carrier is looking to fill vacancies for pilots, cabin crew and engineering positions, and is hosted a recruitment roadshow event in Newcastle this week.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We have exciting plans to expand the number of destinations we fly to, as well as the number of UK bases we fly from, and this means that our team is growing all the time too.

"We were delighted to see so many Pilots, Engineers and aspiring Cabin Crew at our Newcastle roadshow.”

Earlier this year, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launched its biggest ever flights and holidays programme for summer 2017 from Newcastle's airport, with more flights and more seats to 28 sunshine hotspots.

Mr Heapy added: "Following the recent addition of an eight UK base in Birmingham with flights launching in 2017, alongside the acquisition of 30 new B737-800 aircraft commencing in September 2016 over a two-year period, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are looking to invest in their next phase of growth and development. As such, Jet2.com is recruiting around 1,000 roles nationwide.

"This continuous expansion has opened up a wealth of exciting opportunities for a host of talented pilots, cabin crew and engineers alike."

Jet2.com is the fourth largest registered airline in the UK and has recently been voted the UK’s favourite airline by TripAdvisor users and the UK’s most loved airline by users of the airline review website Skytrax.

It is looking to recruit B737 & B757 Type Rated and Non Type Rated Captains and First Officers to play a pivotal role in their ongoing success.

The jobs, as described by Jet2.com:

The roles are targeted at experienced pilots with an existing commercial or military background, a strong training record and the commitment, energy and flexibility required to deliver Friendly low fares to their all-important customers.

Aspiring cabin crew members will be passionate about customer service with a positive and flexible approach to work to ensure the customers always receive a truly VIP service when flying with Jet2.com.

Outside of the cockpit, engineers are on hand 24/7 to ensure flights continue to operate safely.

The airline’s EA 145 Maintenance Approval covers both Line and Base Maintenance and experienced Engineers also work in office based roles, including Powerplant, Technical Services, Airworthiness and Maintenance Programmes.

As the UK’s leading leisure airline, with a fleet of over 63 aircraft flying to more than 220 routes to popular destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and a wealth of European Cities, this marks an exciting time for Pilots, Cabin Crew and Engineers to hop aboard the Team.

To see all the jobs available visit http://www.jet2careers.com/