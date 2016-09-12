Jewellery stolen in Hebburn house burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a house in Hebburn.

The burglary happened between 3am and 2pm on Thursday, August 25, at a house in Tyne View.

A large amount of jewellery and electrical items were stolen.

The items stolen were:- 43” Samsung smart LED tv; Amazon tv box; hard disk drive; Bose Solo 15 series 2 Surround sound; Casio camera; Nintendo WII U console; iPad mini 2 32gb black (+ rubber kids case); iPad mini 2 32gb silver (+ rubber kids case); Microsoft Surface3; Microsoft Surface Type keyboard; Lenovo i7 all in one desktop pc; HP envy laptop; Bose wireless earphones x 2 pair; Bose Soundtouch 30 speaker; Bose mini speaker; universal remote control; Thomas Sabo large owl; Thomas Sabo pearlescent pendant and chain; Thomas Sabo charm bracelet (full of charms); Michael Kors watch rose gold colour; H Samuel small diamond ring (cost £249); Tissot watch ; Tag Heuer formula 1 watch; Boss wallet.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries and appealing for any witnesses to the burglary or anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen items to get in contact.

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 695 120916 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.