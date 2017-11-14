Joe McElderry wows the crowds as he switches on Newcastle’s Christmas lights

South Shields X Factor star Joe McElderry wowed the fans as he helped turn on Newcastle’s Christmas lights.

Thousands of people watched as Joe joined Lord Mayor Coun Linda Wright and other guests to switch-on this year’s lights.

Newcastle Christmas lights switch on with Joe McElderry appearing as 'Joseph Technicolor Dreamcoat' The Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Cllr Linda Wright , former X Factor contestant Sam Lavery, Santa Claus musician J Page and Steve & Karen presenters on Metro Radio's Breakfast Show

Joe will be starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Newcastle Arena from December 19 to 31 and donned the famous garment to sing songs from the show before leading the crowd in a rousing version of Wham’s Last Christmas.

He was joined by mum Eileen backstage, while dad Jim was in the audience.

Afterwards, he admitted he is looking forward to being back in the region for Christmas: “It is the first time in about five years I’ve not had to get on a train or a plane on Boxing Day,” he said.

“It is really great to be performing about ten minutes from my house.”

Joe has had rave reviews for his role in Joseph but admitted it had been daunting: “I was very nervous because of all the great people who have played it before me,” he said.

“I didn’t want to be the worst one.”