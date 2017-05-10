Join us in the battle against fake news with our interactive #TrustedNewsDay

This newspaper along with local titles across the UK will hold an interactive #TrustedNewsDay on Friday as part of our campaign to Fight Fake News.

We invite you to be part of it.

The day will give you the opportunity to find out about how we take decisions about stories both in our newspaper and on our website.

And we will be asking your views on how you want us to report the general election. Should we stick to purely local issues? Do you want us to examine national policies? And how do we

get the balance right?

On Friday’s #TrustedNewsDay we will be posting a Facebook Live video with short interviews with our journalists.

They will be talking about their jobs and why delivering honest journalism is the reason they entered the profession.

You can join us on Friday through this newspaper’s website - or contribute to the discussion on Twitter or Facebook.

Go to our Twitter account and post your thoughts using the #TrustedNewsDay hashtag or leave a comment on Facebook page.