'Keep his legacy alive' says Bradley Lowery's mum as she shares video

Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma has told of how her little boy would cheer her up as she shared a video of him dancing.

The six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery died earlier this month after battling cancer, with thousands of people lining the streets of the village as they turned out to pay their respects at his funeral.

Bradley Lowery proved an inspiration during his brave battle against cancer.

His "Best friend" Jermain Defoe, who formed a close friendship with Bradley and his family during his time at Sunderland, attended the service, as did Vito Mannone, John O'Shea, former manager David Moyes, new boss Simon Grayson, club owner Ellis Short and Black Cat legends Jimmy Montgomery and Kevin Ball.

Plans are now gathering pace to ensure the trust set up in his name helps families just like his as they face their own fight against the disease.

Today, his mum shared a video of her boy dancing as she urged people to help ensure his legacy lives on.

She said: "My amazing little boy always new how to cheer me up.

"He was my sunshine and no matter what life through at me I could deal with it because I had him.

"This video is just one of thousands I've got that made me and his Daddy giggle."

She added the hashtags #thereisonlyonebradleylowery #myhero #bradleyloweryfoundation#helpingothers #continuehislegacy to the message, posted through the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page.

An application has been submitted as part of plans to set up the foundation, which will help children under the age of 18 by raising funds for medical treatment or equipment and is also looking to provide a memory-making holiday home.

The donations page for the Bradley Lowery's Foundation can be found here.