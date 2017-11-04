Knifeman who ‘tried to blind’ victim in vicious Hartlepool attack gets jailed for 13 years

A man who slashed a man with a Stanley knife has been jailed for 13-and-a-half years.

John Weegram left John Carter with multiple injuries to his face, hand, and arms after launching an unprovoked attack when the two met on a path in Hartlepool town centre.

Teesside Crown Court

Weegram later telephoned Mr Carter’s twin brother, Kevin, to boast of what he had done, and to warn him he would ‘get the same’ unless statements to police were withdrawn.

Weegram, 48, of Lowdale Lane, Hartlepool, was arrested after police listened to a recording of the call made by Kevin Carter.

Prosecutor Paul Reid told Teesside Crown Court no motive was known for the attack, although Weegram was in a relationship with a sister of the Carters,.

The pair had argued, but had got back together.

Mr Reid said: “Weegram contacted John Carter asking to meet him in on a path off Ocean Road. Mr Carter was suspicious, but Weegram assured him he would not be armed and there would be no trouble.

“As Mr Carter entered the path he formed the impression Weegram was on his own. But several men wearing balaclavas appeared.

“Mr Carter fled back to the car he had arrived in, but was dragged from the passenger seat, put to the ground, and stabbed multiple times with a Stanley-type knife.”

Weegram made the phone call to Mr Carter’s brother a few days later.

“In the call he said his only regret was he had not blinded Mr Carter,” said Mr Reid.

“He told Kevin Carter he would get the same unless the case was withdrawn.”

Weegramdenied wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on October 17, last year. He denied witness intimidation on October 20.

Weegram was convicted by a jury of both charges following a trial last month.

The court was told Weegram has a previous conviction for wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in 2009, when he drove a Range Rover into a crowd of partygoers in a back lane in Blackhall Colliery.

Ian Mullarkey, defending said Weegram is the carer of his 80-year-old mother, and he hopes to be released from custody while she is still alive.

Judge Sean Morris jailed Weegram for 13-and-a-half years.

The judge told him: “This was a vicious, unprovoked, and sustained attack which has left your victim scarred for life.

“The victim was lured to the scene by you, where you confronted him accompanied by a number of masked men.

“You tried to blind him, in my judgment you were intent on causing more serious injuries than you did.

“Witness intimidation is always a serious matter, but I bear in mind the total sentence you will have to serve.”