Knitters help charity’s residents feel welcome in new home

A group of ‘companions’ will be extra snug once they move into a charity’s new home in South Tyneside.

Craft group the Materialistics have made a throw and cushion for each bedroom in former children’s home in Stanhope Road, South Shields, which is now owned by homeless charity Emmaus.

The project, which aims to give people - known as companions - a home and employment, aims to be welcome its first residents next month.

The knitters were able to fund the wool after they received a cash boost from Asda South Shields.

Sue McBride, chair of the Materialistics said: “When we heard there was a plan to open a home at a house most of us know well on Stanhope Road for people who have been homeless we knew we had to get involved.

“We could something to make it more colourful and comforting for future residents. Luckily at about the same time we had been nominated by Mavis Maughan at Asda, where we meet on Saturday mornings for the green token scheme.

“We won the top prize and were able to buy new wool to make blankets and cushions to brighten up each of the fifteen bedrooms of the house. Normally we would use recycled materials in our projects but as this was for someone’s home we wanted to use new materials.”

Community manager, John Harrison has been touched by the generosity of the knitters.

He said: “I was really overwhelmed when I heard that there was a group willing to put so much time and effort into making these throws and cushions for our companions, as we call our residents. It will make their rooms more like a real home.”