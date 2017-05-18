Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to speak at 2017 Durham Miners' Gala

Jeremy Corbyn will speak at this year's Durham Miners' Gala, it has been announced.

The Labour leader spoke at the 2016 event with Durham Miners' Association (DMA) confirming today that he will attend the event and address crowds.

A statement on the organisation's website from DMA secretary Alan Cummings reads: "We are proud to announce that Jeremy Corbyn MP, Leader of the Labour Party will address this year's Durham Miners' Gala on Saturday, July 8.

"Jeremy has spoken at the Gala on numerous occasions over the years as a backbench MP, a Labour leadership candidate and as Labour Leader.

"This summer we hope he will address the gala as Labour Prime Minister.

"The Durham Miners' Association are strong supporters of Jeremy's leadership of the Labour Party and we believe that the general election manifesto is the best in generations.

"We particularly welcome the manifesto commitments to return transport and utilities to public ownership, introduce a real Living Wage, scrap the inhumane Work Capability Assessment, restore proper funding for our NHS, ban zero-hours contracts, hold inquiries into the events at Orgreave and blacklisting and scrap the Tory Trade Union Act.

"Jeremy has described the Big Meeting as "simply the greatest demonstration of working class culture in Britain" and we are very pleased that once again he has accepted our invitation to speak."