Lake District succeeds in bid to be named as a World Heritage Site

The Lake District has been named as a World Heritage Site, Unesco has announced.

The north-west England beauty spot joins sites including the Taj Mahal, the Grand Canyon and Stonehenge on the prestigious list.

A walker at the summit of Cat Bells fell looking over Derwent Water towards Keswick in the Lake District, which has been designated as a World Heritage Site. Pic: PA.

The culture organisation tweeted: "Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: The English Lake District."

Lord Clark of Windermere, who chaired the Lake District's bid, said the decision to recognise the region's culture, art and literature, as well as its landscape, was "momentous".

He said: "It is this exceptional blend which makes our Lake District so spectacularly unique and we are delighted Unesco has agreed.

"A great many people have come together to make this happen, and we believe the decision will have long and lasting benefits for the spectacular Lake District landscape, the 18 million visitors we welcome every year and for the people who call the National Park their home."

A view of Glenridding and Ullswater in the Lake District, which has been named as a World Heritage Site by Unesco. Pic: PA.

A Unesco committee in Krakow, Poland, backed the national park, in Cumbria, which is home to England's highest mountain, Scafell Pike.

The Lake District was among 33 nominations of sites all over the world.

The bid was formally entered by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Historic England, and was the UK's only submission in 2016.

John Glen, minister for arts, heritage and tourism, said: "The Lake District is one of the UK's most stunning and ancient landscapes, and I am thrilled it has been granted World Heritage Site status.

"It is a unique part of the world that combines a vibrant farming community with thousands of archaeological sites and structures that give us an amazing glimpse into our past.

"This decision will undoubtedly elevate the position of the Lake District internationally, boosting tourism and benefiting local communities and businesses."