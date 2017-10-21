Last chance to have say on South Tyneside Council plan to block new takeaways

People in South Tyneside are running out of time to have their say on a proposal to cut down on the number of takeaways in the borough.

There is just one week left for residents to share their views on the proposed new planning guidance.

Consultation ends next week and we’re keen to hear people’s views Coun Tracey Dixon

Should they get the go-ahead, planning chiefs will get the powers to refuse permission for new outlets in wards where the levels of obesity for 10 and 11-year-olds is more than 10%.

That currently applies to all wards in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council is also seeking to refuse applications for premises within 400m of a secondary school, which could make it easier for children to access unhealthy food options at lunch or home time.

The council has produced a supplementary planning document, which is designed to support the Health and Wellbeing Board’s aim of tackling unhealthy lifestyles and obesity.

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and well-being, said: “Consultation ends next week and we’re keen to hear people’s views.

“Health is a key priority for the council, and reducing the number of overweight and obese residents is a key measure of the success of our strategy.

“Managing the prevalence of hot food takeaways is important in promoting healthier living and tackling obesity levels.

“The adoption of this guidance into a supplementary planning document will help in our fight against unhealthy lifestyles and health inequalities.”

The consultation period ends on Friday, October 27.

Dr Matthew Walmsley, a local GP and chair of NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are keen to help local people live healthily and prevent avoidable illnesses, and reducing the prevalence of takeaways is a useful step towards tackling obesity and helping people to cut down on unhealthy eating.

“Reducing obesity is one of the things that can help people in South Tyneside live longer, healthier lives, alongside cutting down on smoking and alcohol and making the best use of hospital services.

“Obesity is a complex issue, so we work closely with partners including Change4Life South Tyneside and A Better U, to promote self-care, healthy diet and physical activity.”​

For more information on the proposals, and to give your views, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/localplan.

Hard copy consultation forms will also be available in all libraries, South Shields Town Hall and Jarrow Town Hall.

Last year, figures from the National Child Measurement Programme showed that more than a third of children in South Tyneside are overweight by the time they leave primary school.