Last chance to see Ridley Scott exhibition

South Tyneside’s newest cultural venue is bidding a final farewell to a spectacular exhibition about the life and work of world famous film director Sir Ridley Scott.

Sir Ridley Scott: Past, Present and Future Visionary, has attracted more than 95,000 visitors since being launched when The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, officially opened in South Shields last October.

The display pays tribute to the South Shields-born film producer and director, showcasing six of his most iconic films: Blade Runner, Gladiator, Robin Hood, Thelma and Louise, The Martian and his science fiction blockbuster Alien, which won him international success.

Tomorrow is the last chance to take in the exhibition.

Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “When we launched The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, we wanted something extra special, with universal appeal and with a real link to the area, so it was particularly fitting to celebrate one of South Tyneside’s most illustrious sons in its opening exhibition.”

Visitors to the exhibition have been able to get up close to a seven-feet-high replica alien, which was specially commissioned for the exhibition, as well as see costume displays and a state-of-the-art media tower with 21 screens showing clips of the films and a selection of other movies from his portfolio.

The exhibition is closing to make way for the soon to be launched Shiver Me Timbers: Pirates on Page, Stage and Screen, which will celebrate pirates and their seafaring adventures through the years – from the first author to popularise them in print up to their modern day stage and screen appeal.

The exhibition space is sponsored by Port of Tyne.

Susan Wear, Port of Tyne Director of Corporate Affairs, said: “The Sir Ridley Scott exhibition at The Word has been a huge success bringing visitors to South Tyneside.

“We are proud of our partnership with South Tyneside Council at The Word and are looking forward to the next exhibition sailing-in, in May.”