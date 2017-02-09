Latest act announced for South Tyneside magic festival

A comedy double act is swapping the high seas for the North East coast after signing up to take part in this year's South Tyneside International Magic Festival.

Two Men Without Assistance will take to the stage at The Customs House on Saturday 18 March 2017 at the event’s second International Gala Show.

Late arrivals to this year’s line-up, the duo will jet into South Shields fresh from a year long stint in the Caribbean as guest entertainers for Carnival Cruise Lines.

Two Men Without Assistance are better known as Frankie Rogers and Stephen D’Allanson, and have been working together for a number of years, travelling across Europe and the world with their unique brand of slapstick comedy mixed with mind-blowing illusions.

Favourites on the variety show scene, they have previously had their own stage show in London’s West End, and have won countless awards for their performances.

They have also had a residency at Spain’s famous House of Illusion, and their show was voted the seventh top attraction in Europe by a leading internet travel advisor site.

Frankie Rogers said: “We are very excited about coming to South Shields for the 14th International Magic Festival. It’s renowned within the industry as one of the biggest events on the calendar and we are thrilled to have been able to join the line-up this year.”

The 14th South Tyneside International Magic Festival will be held from 16-19 March, and includes a weekend convention for magic professionals, a Family Magic Extravaganza on Thursday 16 March and two International Gala Shows on Friday and Saturday 17 and 18 March, all at The Customs House.

Two Men Without Assistance will appear in the Saturday night show. Tickets are available from The Customs House.