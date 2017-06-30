Lay-out of Downhill Junction as part of £150million A19 improvements revealed

Here it is - how the new Downhill Lane junction will look.

Highways England has announced the preferred route for the multi-million improvement scheme for the A19 in South Tyneside and Sunderland – with the backing of drivers.

The planned improvements to the dual carriageway at Downhill junction will provide additional capacity and improve journey times and safety while supporting economic growth in the region.

The changes will improve access to the road network from Sunderland's Nissan plant and the new International Advanced Manufacturing Park being developed as part o the City Deal agreement between Sunderland and South Tyneside Councils.

After a month-long consultation last year a single option was presented to residents and local stakeholders for plans to build a new bridge to the south of the existing bridge, creating a raised roundabout above the A19.

New slip roads would also be built to connect to the A19 and Testos junction. Following the public information events more than 69% of respondents supported the planned proposal.

Highways England project manager Paul Ahdal said: "We are delighted to announce that we are taking this scheme forward with the backing of the local community. I want to thank everyone who took part in the consultation.

"We heard some really interesting views and suggestions during the events and I was encouraged by the amount of people that took time out of their days to come and see us.

"This is an exciting scheme which will unlock real economic benefits in the region and we look forward to moving forward to the next stage."

The £150million improvements to Downhill Lane and Testos will be delivered together as one scheme. For more information please visit the scheme website or e mail A19DownHillLane@highwaysengland.co.uk

Money for the project is being provided as part of the Government’s £15billion Road Investment Strategy (RIS), and will help boost the Northern Powerhouse agenda of improving transport connectivity and reliability to help the economy of the North.