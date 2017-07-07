People are being encouraged to light a candle in memory of Bradley Lowery tonight.

After the heartbreaking news that the brave six-year-old boy, from Blackhall, had lost his battle against neuroblastoma, people are being urged to light a candle this evening between 8pm and 10pm.

Family friend Lynn Murphy posted on Facebook: "It is so overwhelming to see the hearts and comments for Bradley. The family are overwhelmed with the amount of support for them.

"I will be speaking with everyone soon with regards to doing something so that each and every one of you can each pay your respects, so for now, if we can light a candle tonight and say a prayer for the family.

"By all means post a picture on this post or on my fb wall for the family to see. We will work with the council to sort out something after we have had more time to process. Thank you again for keeping the Lowerys in you thoughts. Lynn x x"