Little fighter Bradley set to be mascot at Sunderland v Everton game

Little fighter Bradley Lowery looks set to be the SAFC mascot at Sunderland’s next home game on Monday.

The brave youngster, who is battling cancer for a second time, will lead the team onto the pitch at the Stadium of Light for their match against Everton FC.

The club has confirmed that the five-year-old Sunderland fan will be their mascot for the game, along with his brother Kieran, after a campaign by fans to sing a chant in his honour.

The chant “One Bradley Lowery” will unite rival football fans, with Everton supporters also pledging to join in the song to support the poorly youngster.

Organised by Sunderland supporters Andrew Mccracken and Jack Murray, fans will start the chant during the fifth minute of the game, a reference to the youngster’s age.

Mr Mccracken, 38, from Brancepeth Avenue, in Fencehouses, said they hope it will raise support and awareness of the youngster’s cancer fight.

Bradley Lowery as he was treated for cancer when he was first diagnosed.

He said: “We have had a great response to the idea from fans already, so we hope to get everyone singing it on match day.”

This latest act of support comes after a series of high-profile figures have taken to social media to pledge donations to Bradley as part of his #justonepound appeal, which asks members of the public to text a £1 donation to help raise funds.

The appeal which has gone viral, is part of a campaign set up by Bradley’s family in the hope of raising £700,000 to cover the cost of treatment in America. The Blackhall schoolboy had been given the all-clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

He is undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and has had to have his teeth removed to prevent infection.

To donate, text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight.