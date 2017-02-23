Little Mix star Jade avoids red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall nearly had a wardrobe malfunction when she walked down the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

The band opened the show with Shout Out To My Ex and won best British single for the same track at the ceremony.

On her way into the event, Jade, 24, had to hold down her skimpy dress to ensure onlookers did not get an eyeful.

The singer opted for a low-cut gown slashed to the thigh, teamed with elbow-length black gloves.

Bandmate Perrie Edwards flashed her legs in a mullet-hem dress with a heavily feathered black skirt and a low-cut black PVC corset, while Jesy Nelson donned black leather and Leigh-Anne Pinnock wore patchwork denim.

After receiving their gong, Jade told the crowd: "Cheers to our exes... this is for you lads."