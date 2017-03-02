Little Sophie goes back to the classroom

Heart swap youngster Sophie Maxwell was guest of honour at her nursery’s fun day.

Staff and parents at Ashfield Day Nursery in South Shields held a huge charity event to raise money for The Sick Children’s Trust.

The idea of the day was to say a big thank-you to the trust which has supported one of their pupils, Sophie Maxwell, and her parents, Kerryanne and Ian Maxwell.

Just two months ago the brave three-year-old underwent a life-saving heart transplant operation at Newcastler’s Freeman Hospital.

The youngster had been battling against a rare congenital heart condition, that left the left ventricle severely underdeveloped, since she was born, but just days before Christmas her family got the news they had been waiting for, that a donor had been found.

Karen Mattocks-Powell, manager of the Stanhope Road nursery, said they were thrilled that Sophie was well enough to join in the activities on the day.

The little girl joined the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillors Alan and Moira Smith, in officially opening the fund-raising day.

Karen said: “We were so pleased that Sophie was able to come along. She is doing really well.

“We are hoping she will be able to come into nursery soon for some short taster sessions.

“The day was a great success. It was so busy, when you looked up there was just a sea of faces.”

Karen said the staff wanted to organise the fund-raising day to support the charity, which has done so much for Sophie’s family.

The Sick Children’s Trust funds houses near hospitals, including Scott House next to the Freeman Hospital, where families of sick children can stay together.

Karen said through the fun day itself, which included a huge range of activities, such as face painting, nail art and a barbecue, raised in the region of £900 and this is hoped to be boosted to around £1,500 by the time sponsor money is collected in from a sponsored toddle the children took part in.

During the charity day Sophie also helped to release 200 red heart-shaped balloons, which people had attached messaged to.

*To support or make a donation to The Sick Children’s Trust, visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org.

Or to join the organ donor register and help other people like Sophie to live, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.