£3m cash boost for centre

A South Tyneside community centre is set for a multi-million pound make-over as part of a council strategy to booost leisure services across the borough.

Ambitious plans have been launched to transform Jarrow Community Centre into community hub, boasting a new library as well as a revamped gym, sports hall, dance studios and theatre space.

Councillor Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader with responsibility for Leisure and Culture, said: “These are exciting times for Jarrow. This significant investment will allow us to provide new and updated facilities for local people to create a vibrant community hub.”

The Council will hold consultations on the future plans, with meetings also to be held with user group representatives.

There will be public forum meetings at the centre, while presentations will be given at a future meeting of the Jarrow Community Area Forum.

Work is expected to start late next year ahead of a planned late 2018 opening date.