Part of a busy dual carriageway has been closed after a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The A184 Newcastle Road westbound from Testos roundabout towards the A194 Leam Lane has been affected.

Traffic is said to be building in the area.

The collision between the motorbike and Audi happened around 6pm.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference FWIN 815.