Best ever GCSE results for students at Mortimer

Students have helped a South Tyneside school achieve its best ever GCSE results.

Headteacher Claire Mullane is bursting with pride after pupils at Mortimer Community College in South Shields picked up their exam restyles today.

These are our best ever English and maths results. Claire Mullane

Staff have seen a 12% increase in the number of teenagers who gained five A* to C grades including English and Maths taking this year’s figure up to 58%.

Plus 65% of youngsters gained GCSes in both English and Maths.

Ms Mullane said: “These are our best ever English and maths results, there’s been significant levels of progress which is all down to sheer hard work.

“Also a third of our pupils are averaging with B/A or A* grades which is just amazing.

“We would like to wish all of our students the very best for the future.”