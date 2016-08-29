Boldon motorcycle accident victim ‘very lucky’ to be alive, says husband

A Boldon woman is lucky to be alive after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road, says her husband.

Caroline Dick and husband Raymond, who live in the Rectory at West Boldon, are Canons at Durham Cathedral.

It could have been a lot worse. I think she is very lucky to get away with what she has done. Canon Raymond Dick

Mrs Dick, 55, is recovering in the RVI after being hit as she crossed the westbound A184 close to Testos roundabout at 5.23pm on Friday.

“Her collar bone is broken, her arm is broken and her leg is gashed,” said Mr Dick.

“And her thumb on the other side, where she fell, is split and has had to be sewn up.

“It could have been a lot worse. I think she is very lucky to get away with what she has done.

“I buried a cyclist who died on the A19 a few years ago.”

Police have been are carrying out enquiries into the accident and are appealing for witnesses, in particular the driver of a dark coloured Audi that was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 815 260816.

