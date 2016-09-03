Boost for clifftop cabin dream of caring angels

A group of ‘angels’ are one step closer to creating their clifftop cabin to help vulnerable people in South Tynseide.

Kirk Wilson launched Cliff Angels South Shields, three weeks ago in a bid to stop any more deaths caused by South Shields coastline.

Kirk Wilson.

He hopes to create a cabin on the cliffs which people, who may need someone to talk to, could use during times of distress.

Already Mr Wilson’s Facebook group has seen 3,228 people sign up and offer to help man the cabin and offer their support.

Now Mr Wilson, a father-of-two from Holder House in South Shields, has a meeting with South Tyneside Council and the National Trust on September 30.

He said: “The group has just gone from strength-to-strength, so many wonderful people have pledged their support.

“I will be meeting with the council and the National Trust at the end of the month, so we will have to see what happens after that.

“Already the group has become a real community, members are helping each other and I think a lot of people are drawing comfort from the fact they can talk to others who have either lost loved ones at the cliffs, or they personally might be going through some tough times themselves.

“The group shows that there are people out there who do care and they do want to help those who are struggling.

Mr Wilson has also set up a fundraising page to try and generate £5,000, which will be used on any materials or training of volunteers.

Already £743 has been raised by 79 people donating.

He said: “I am aiming for the £5,000 to be raised by the time I head off to my meeting.

“I want to show the council and the National Trust how serious we are about this and how much it means to other people.

“I think it’s achievable, if everyone in the group donates just £2 then we will have smashed out target.

“If we can’t get our cabin then I will look into opening a cafe, with one-to-one rooms which can be used as for counselling.”

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “Representatives from South Tyneside Council, from a number of different service areas, will be meeting with Mr Wilson at the end of the month to find out more about his Cliff Angels idea.”

Eric Wilton, general manager for the National Trust said: “As land owners then we’re naturally very keen to be involved with any talks.

“I think this gives all those involved a great opportunity to sit round the table and discuss our options. We look forward to meeting with Mr Wilson.”

To donate to the fund, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CliffAngelsSS.